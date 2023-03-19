Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 68,139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 373,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $279.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.43. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.05.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

