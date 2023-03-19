MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $256.48 and last traded at $254.77. Approximately 234,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 638,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.29. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.