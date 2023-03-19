Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.93. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 30,244 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIGO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.