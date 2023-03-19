Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $7.52. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 291,617 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNTK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

About Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,966,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 207,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

