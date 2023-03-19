Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $7.52. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 291,617 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MNTK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Montauk Renewables Trading Down 14.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
