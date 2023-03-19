Morgan Stanley Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.