Morgan Stanley Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.
Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
