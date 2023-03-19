Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $264.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

