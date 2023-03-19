National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NAGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.

NA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.42. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

