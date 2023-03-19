National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.

NA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.42. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.