National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.
NA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NA opened at C$93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.42. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.