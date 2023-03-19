National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $1.45 on Friday. National Express Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.