Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $19.03. Nayax shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nayax by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

