Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $19.03. Nayax shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nayax by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

