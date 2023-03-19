Needham & Company LLC Raises Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $18.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 149.31% from the company’s current price.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,825,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 329.2% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 537,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 772,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Liquidia by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 191.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

