Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.11. Netlist shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 238,496 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Netlist in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $802.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

