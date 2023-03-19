New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.22. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 518,311 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $817.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.90%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

