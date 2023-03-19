Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86. The stock has a market cap of C$653.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.