Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Nkarta Price Performance
NKTX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.18.
Institutional Trading of Nkarta
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nkarta (NKTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.