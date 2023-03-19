Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Nkarta Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 68.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 936,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

