Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Nkarta Price Performance
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.18. Nkarta has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
