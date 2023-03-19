Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.18. Nkarta has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nkarta Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nkarta by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nkarta by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.