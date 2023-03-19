NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NL Industries Stock Performance
NL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NL Industries (NL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.