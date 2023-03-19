NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.