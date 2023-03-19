Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.20.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.