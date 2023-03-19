Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

