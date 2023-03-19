NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $64.43

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.43, but opened at $59.02. NovoCure shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 164,421 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

