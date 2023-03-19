Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.43) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.01) to GBX 585 ($7.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon cut Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.62) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 652.17 ($7.95).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 615.50 ($7.50) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 646.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 579.45. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 452.40 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 715 ($8.71). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.