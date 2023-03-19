Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Up 3.2 %

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,720 ($33.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,675.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,804.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,681.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.