NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,500.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5,500.00 and last traded at $5,480.00, with a volume of 3576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,478.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,616.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Natixis increased its holdings in NVR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.