NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $177.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

