Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,636,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

