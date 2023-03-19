OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading 3.8% Higher

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 154,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,250,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanaGold Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

About OceanaGold

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

