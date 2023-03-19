Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Brett Tighe Sells 2,184 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

