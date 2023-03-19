OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OABI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OmniAb in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI opened at $3.43 on Friday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

