OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

