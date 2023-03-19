Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.