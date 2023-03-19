Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.14. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 134,788 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 12.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
