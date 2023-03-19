Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.14. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 134,788 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 208.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

