Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) traded up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.23 and last traded at C$6.20. 203,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 509,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

Orla Mining Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.06.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.