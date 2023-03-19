Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ORA opened at $80.39 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.