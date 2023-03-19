Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 137,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 549,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 66,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $33,080.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,538.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,002 shares of company stock worth $4,031,759. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.