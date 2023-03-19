Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $186.80

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.80 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 188.40 ($2.30), with a volume of 138428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.12) to GBX 400 ($4.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,044.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

