PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) traded down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $10.15. 6,708,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,795,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 19.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

