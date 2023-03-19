Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $29.72

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $28.28. Paramount Global shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 7,269 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.65%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
