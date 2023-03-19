Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $29.72

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $28.28. Paramount Global shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 7,269 shares changing hands.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $37,508,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $24,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

