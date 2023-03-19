Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

TSE:PKI opened at C$28.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.51. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 71.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Corporate insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

