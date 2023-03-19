Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.60. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $274.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,383.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

