Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.