Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

