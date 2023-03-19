Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after buying an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LBAI stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

