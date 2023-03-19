Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $207.33.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

