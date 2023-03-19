Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HASI stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

