Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

STAA stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

