Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,270 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.69 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

