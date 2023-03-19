Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.53 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.