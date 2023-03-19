Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

