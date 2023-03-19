Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,744,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,132,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 670,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 856,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 129,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $34.92 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

