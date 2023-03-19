Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Social 50 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Social 50 ETF by 251.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get SoFi Social 50 ETF alerts:

SoFi Social 50 ETF Stock Performance

SFYF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. SoFi Social 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.45.

SoFi Social 50 ETF Profile

The SoFi Social 50 ETF (SFYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Social 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US listed stocks most widely held in self-directed brokerage accounts of SoFi Securities based on highest weighted average value. SFYF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Social 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Social 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.