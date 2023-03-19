Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,418,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 195,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after buying an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 214,106 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 293,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 261,076 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

URTH stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

